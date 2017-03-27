Germany arrests Afghan suspected of h...

Germany arrests Afghan suspected of helping kill U.S. soldiers

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

German police have arrested a suspected Afghan Taliban commander believed to have taken part in an attack on a military convoy about a decade ago in which at least 16 U.S. and Afghan soldiers were killed. The federal prosecutor's office said on Tuesday that the 30-year old Afghan citizen, identified only as Abdullah P., was arrested in the southern state of Bavaria on March 23 and was being detained during the continuing investigation.

