Germany arrests Afghan suspected of helping kill U.S. soldiers
German police have arrested a suspected Afghan Taliban commander believed to have taken part in an attack on a military convoy about a decade ago in which at least 16 U.S. and Afghan soldiers were killed. The federal prosecutor's office said on Tuesday that the 30-year old Afghan citizen, identified only as Abdullah P., was arrested in the southern state of Bavaria on March 23 and was being detained during the continuing investigation.
