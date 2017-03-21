Gary Ramage on documenting Afghanistan
Clique talks to Gary Ramage about his work in Afghanistan. Ramage is a three-time Walkley Award winner and is currently the chief photographer at News Corp. Before becoming a press photographer, Ramage spent almost 20 years as a military photographer, becoming chief photographer of the Australian Army.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 8
|WHAT
|36,786
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb '17
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb '17
|damon6
|1
