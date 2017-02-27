Former addicts try to help drug users...

Former addicts try to help drug users in Afghanistan

In this Dec. 21, 2016, photo, An Afghan drug addict waits to receive first aid for his wounds from Bridge Hope Health Organization during a campaign to help drug users get care and counseling, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A small group of former addicts is trying to help drug users in Afghanistan, a country with one of the highest rates of addiction in the world.

