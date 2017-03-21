For Afghan Immigrants, Nowruz Celebrations Of Spring Are A Taste Of Home
If you saw any people leaping over fires, grilling fragrant kebabs, or holding elaborate picnics this weekend, you may have witnessed celebrations of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, which marks the start of spring across large parts of the Middle East and Central Asia. Nowruz is often associated with the Iranian community, but it is also popular among Afghans, among others.
