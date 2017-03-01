Five soldiers killed in militant atta...

Five soldiers killed in militant attack along Pakistan-Afghan border

Five soldiers of the Pakistan Army and more than 10 suspected militants were reportedly killed in a cross-border "terrorist attack" on three Pakistani border posts along the Pak-Afghan border area on Sunday night, the Inter-Services Public Relations said. ISPR in a statement said "terrorists" from across the border had targeted the posts late on Sunday night in Mohmand Agency.

