First woman to kill in combat, Devon's Chantelle Taylor,... 1

The Devon woman who became the first female soldier to kill in combat today said she doesn't regret what she had to do, but does regret what has happened to Afghanistan since the withdrawal of UK troops. Chantelle Taylor, an Army medic who was raise in Plymouth and still calls Devon her home, says she and her co,rades fought her to secure Afghanistan and free the country, only to now see it being taken back piece by piece.

