First Afghan women's orchestra tries ...

First Afghan women's orchestra tries to change attitudes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

Afghanistan's first all-female symphony is trying to change attitudes in a deeply conservative coun... . In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 photo, orchestra conductor Negin Khpolwak, 20, center, rehearses with Afghanistan's first all-female symphony in Kabul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 38 min Into The Night 36,806
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Tue A concerned woma... 25
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,929,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC