First Afghan women's orchestra tries to change attitudes
Afghanistan's first - and only - all-female symphony is trying to change attitudes in a deeply conservative country where many see music as immoral, especially for women. One of them, Negin Khpolwak, was supported by her father when she joined the Afghanistan National Institute of Music and then became part of its girls' orchestra, called Zohra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Madison Publishing.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|24 min
|Into The Night
|36,819
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Tue
|A concerned woma...
|25
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC