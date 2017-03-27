First Afghan women's orchestra tries ...

First Afghan women's orchestra tries to change attitudes

Afghanistan's first - and only - all-female symphony is trying to change attitudes in a deeply conservative country where many see music as immoral, especially for women. One of them, Negin Khpolwak, was supported by her father when she joined the Afghanistan National Institute of Music and then became part of its girls' orchestra, called Zohra.

