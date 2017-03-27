Female judges in Afghanistan demand t...

Female judges in Afghanistan demand to be represented in Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Female judges on Tuesday called for at least one of their number to be appointed to Afghanistan's Supreme Court. "There should be at least one judge in the superior judiciary and at least one woman should also be present in the selection board of the Supreme Court," Shakila Abawi Shagarf, head of the Afghan Women Judges' Association , told a news conference in Kabul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) 20 hr A concerned woma... 25
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 22 hr LIbEralS 36,787
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,903,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC