Family of killed soldier Tim O'Donnell back New Zealand Defence Force
Lieutenant Tim O'Donnell, 28, was killed in Bamiyan in Afghanisation in 2010. His family are unhappy Nicky Hager's Hit & Run book has brought him back into the headlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|19 hr
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 8
|WHAT
|36,786
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb '17
|Pepper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC