Doubt grows over denials of civilian deaths in SAS raid in Afghanistan
Credible sources are emerging to cast doubt on NZ Defence Force denials civilians were killed during an NZSAS "revenge" raid in Afghanistan. As calls for an inquiry into claims in Nicky Hager and Jon Stephenson's new book Hit & Run grow, the NZ Defence Force has refused any comment or interviews beyond a flat denial civilians were killed even as senior commanders were called to provide further briefings to Prime Minister Bill English.
