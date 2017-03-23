Double-amputee Marine vet joins New Y...

Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police department

Matias Ferreira, a former U.S. Marine Corps lance corporal who lost his legs below the knee when he stepped on a hidden explosive in Afghanistan in 2011, is joining a suburban New York police department.

