.com | Senior Taliban commander dies in suspected US strike

A Taliban official says a suspected US drone strike the previous day killed a top commander of the militant Haqqani network - the man who in 2014 accompanied US Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl when he was handed over to US authorities. Pakistani intelligence officials had earlier said a suspected US strike hit in Pakistan's lawless tribal region bordering Afghanistan's Khost, a Haqqani stronghold, killing two militants.

