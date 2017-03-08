Blast destroys telecoms bus in Afghan...

Blast destroys telecoms bus in Afghan capital, casualties unknown, government says

An explosion in the center of the Afghan capital Kabul destroyed a bus carrying employees of one of the country's biggest telecoms firms on Monday, killing at least one person and wounding eight, Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said. A security official said earlier the blast was caused by a suicide bomber on foot, but Sediqqi said it appeared to have been caused by a roadside bomb.

