Bill English not ruling out inquiry i...

Bill English not ruling out inquiry into SAS actions in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Bill English meets today with Defence Minister Gerry Brownlee and Defence Force chief, Lieutenant General Tim Keating for a detailed briefing on claims against SAS actions in Afghanistan. English has not ruled out an inquiry after a new book, Hit & Run , claimed six civilians were killed and 15 were injured in the Special Air Service raid in Baghlan Province in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Fri SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mar 8 WHAT 36,786
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb '17 Pepper 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 279,835,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC