Attacks on Afghan hospitals hit child...

Attacks on Afghan hospitals hit children the hardest

14 hrs ago

An Afghan father recently described how his 15-year-old son lost both feet after stepping on a mine. He couldn't get proper care in Kunduz City - the only trauma centre there had been destroyed - so he took a taxi more than 200 miles to Kabul.

Chicago, IL

