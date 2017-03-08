At least three killed in attack on Ka...

At least three killed in attack on Kabul military hospital

A military hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul has come under attack, with at least three people killed and at least 50 others injured, according to government officials. Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital, the biggest and best-equipped facility in the country, was targeted by attackers Wednesday morning, Afghan Interior Ministry Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told CNN.

Chicago, IL

