As US aid and influence shrinks in Pa...

As US aid and influence shrinks in Pakistan, China steps in

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Nov. 8, 2014 file-pool photo, Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Pakistani leaders often wax lyrical about their "sweeter than honey" relations with all-weather friend China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Sat Concerned Citizen 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mar 3 Patriot AKA Bozo 36,785
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC