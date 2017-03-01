As Afghanistan's security worsens, Ka...

As Afghanistan's security worsens, Kabul back in focus of India's foreign policy

The latest terror attacks in Kabul this week show once again how the Taliban remains Afghanistan's greatest security threat and the issue figured prominently when foreign secretary S Jaishankar met new US national security adviser H R McMaster in Washington on Wednesday. NEW DELHI: The latest terror attacks in Kabul this week show once again how the Taliban remains Afghanistan's greatest security threat and the issue figured prominently when foreign secretary S Jaishankar met new US national security adviser H R McMaster in Washington on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

