Andrew Garfield to Star as Afghanistan War Reporter in Indie...

Andrew Garfield will star as real-life Afghanistan War reporter Carlos Mavroleon in the indie "Black Lion" for Stay Gold Pictures, the company announced Tuesday. Garfield will also produce the film with Rupert Fowler and Daniela Taplin Lundberg, with Nicholas Mavroleon, Aidan Hartley, and Alessandro Camon as executive producers.

