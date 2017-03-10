American University of Afghanistan Reopens Months after Deadly Terrorist Attack
An Afghan security official patrols after an attack on the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 25, 2016. The American University of Afghanistan, a prestigious institution of higher education in the country, has just reopened seven months after a deadly terrorist attack that killed 13 people and injured more than 35 others.
