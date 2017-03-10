American University of Afghanistan re...

American University of Afghanistan reopens after 2016 attack

Seven months after a deadly attack killed 13 people, students at the American University of Afghanistan returned to classes for the first time Tuesday. The attack last August at the university in the Afghan capital began when the first blast occurred at 7:50 p.m. local time when students were gathering and eating together, Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, told CNN at the time.

Chicago, IL

