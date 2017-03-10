Al Qaeda's alleged 'representative in...

Al Qaeda's alleged 'representative in Syria' previously freed from US Custody in Afghanistan

On Mar. 14, the US Treasury Department announced its decision to impose sanctions on Kuwaiti national Muhammad Hadi al-'Anizi, saying he is "a terrorist facilitator and financier based in Kuwait." Treasury stated that in mid- to late-2014, al-'Anizi was appointed as al Qaeda's "representative in Syria by AQ senior leadership."

Chicago, IL

