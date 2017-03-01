Al Qaeda eulogizes Egyptian leader ki...

Al Qaeda eulogizes Egyptian leader killed in Idlib, Syria

8 hrs ago Read more: The Long War Journal

As Sahab, the propaganda arm for al Qaeda's senior leadership, has released a two-page eulogy for Abu al Khayr al Masri. The US killed Masri in a drone strike in Idlib, Syria in late February.

Chicago, IL

