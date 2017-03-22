Aid group says millions of Afghan chi...

Aid group says millions of Afghan children are not in school

In this Sunday, March 19, 2017 photo, children play in their home in Kabul, Afghanistan. An aid group said Wednesday, March 22, 2017 that nearly a third of all children in war-torn Afghanistan are unable to attend school, leaving them at increased risk of child labor, recruitment by armed groups, early marriage and other forms of exploitation.

