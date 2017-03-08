After 2 days, Pakistan again shuts bo...

After 2 days, Pakistan again shuts border with Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Families cross into the Afghan side of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border point in Spin Boldak, Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Thousands of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis returned home on Tuesday as Pakistan temporarily reopened two main crossings that had been closed last month after a wave of militant attacks, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) 46 min BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Wed WHAT 36,793
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC