After 2 days, Pakistan again shuts border with Afghanistan
Families cross into the Afghan side of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border point in Spin Boldak, Kandahar province, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Thousands of stranded Afghans and Pakistanis returned home on Tuesday as Pakistan temporarily reopened two main crossings that had been closed last month after a wave of militant attacks, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|46 min
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Wed
|WHAT
|36,793
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC