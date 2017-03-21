Afghanistan wants more US help in fight against Taliban, IS

Men prepare to rise "Jahenda" flag, an Islamic flag, during celebrations of Nowruz, the Persian new year, at the Kart-e-Sakhi shrine in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for "new year," is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring in countries including Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Iran.

