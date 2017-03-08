Afghanistan: UN mission condemns terr...

Afghanistan: UN mission condemns terrorist attack on Kabul military hospital

New York, Mar 9 : The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has condemned on Wednesday's terrorist attack on a military hospital in Kabul for which the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant claimed responsibility. This egregious and morally reprehensible attack targeted people at their most vulnerable, while they were receiving treatment in the hospital, and also targeted the medical staff caring for them, said Pernille Kardel, the acting head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan , in a new release.

