Afghanistan to Get Helicopters, Aircraft as Part of Security Plan

In this July 24, 2016 file photo, a U.S. military personal stands guard during a graduation ceremony for Afghan troops, in Lashkargah, capital of southern Helmand province, Afghanistan. Afghanistan is expected to get up to 200 helicopters and other aircraft as part of a four-year plan to improve the nation's security forces to help beat the Taliban insurgency, according to Dawlat Waziri, the spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.