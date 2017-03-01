Afghanistan: The only gynaecologist f...

Afghanistan: The only gynaecologist for hundreds of miles

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Fed up with what she felt was mismanagement at her hospital, gynaecologist Homa Amiri Kakar had walked out of her job in a remote part of Afghanistan and returned to the capital. But just a week later she agreed to go back, guilt-stricken about the women she had deserted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... 14 hr Concerned Citizen 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Fri Patriot AKA Bozo 36,785
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,326,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC