Afghanistan supports sending more US forces
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has pardoned four former sailors who became known as the "Norfolk Four" as they fought rape and murder convictions, saying police intimidated them into falsely confessing to the crimes... Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has pardoned four former sailors who became known as the "Norfolk Four" as they fought rape and murder convictions, saying police intimidated them into falsely confessing to the crimes two decades ago. A criminal complaint says a man charged with killing a Navajo Nation police officer who was responding to a domestic violence call had been drinking and was intoxicated the night of the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 8
|WHAT
|36,786
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb '17
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb '17
|damon6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC