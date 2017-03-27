Afghanistan redeployment leaves Marines wary of past mistakes
It was just five years ago, at the massive base in the southern Afghanistan province of Helmand, that the Marine Corps suffered the largest loss of American combat aircraft since the Vietnam War. The harrowing 2012 attack on Camp Bastion, the British complex adjoined to the Marines' Camp Leatherneck in the Taliban 's spiritual homeland, decimated the Corps' only squadron of AV-8 Harrier jump jets in the country.
