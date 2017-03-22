Afghanistan music fans hail trailblazing talent show

This file photo taken on March 9, 2017 shows young Afghan singer Zulala Hashemi alongside competitor Sayed Jamal Mubarez as they perform during the television music competition 'Afghan Star' in Kabul. AFP / Anne CHAON Kabul: Music fans in conservative Afghanistan Wednesday hailed the groundbreaking finale of a popular television singing competition, in which the first woman to reach the last round lost to another avant-garde competitor.

