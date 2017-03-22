Afghanistan music fans hail trailblaz...

Afghanistan music fans hail trailblazing talent show

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

This file photo taken on March 9, 2017 shows young Afghan singer Zulala Hashemi alongside competitor Sayed Jamal Mubarez as they perform during the television music competition 'Afghan Star' in Kabul. AFP / Anne CHAON Kabul: Music fans in conservative Afghanistan Wednesday hailed the groundbreaking finale of a popular television singing competition, in which the first woman to reach the last round lost to another avant-garde competitor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mar 8 WHAT 36,786
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb '17 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb '17 damon6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,747,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC