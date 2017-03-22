Afghanistan music fans hail trailblazing talent show
This file photo taken on March 9, 2017 shows young Afghan singer Zulala Hashemi alongside competitor Sayed Jamal Mubarez as they perform during the television music competition 'Afghan Star' in Kabul. AFP / Anne CHAON Kabul: Music fans in conservative Afghanistan Wednesday hailed the groundbreaking finale of a popular television singing competition, in which the first woman to reach the last round lost to another avant-garde competitor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 8
|WHAT
|36,786
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb '17
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb '17
|damon6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC