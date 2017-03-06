Afghanistan moves against Turkish schools linked to Erdogan foe

Afghanistan has ordered a network of schools run by an organisation regarded with suspicion by the Turkish government to be transferred to a foundation approved by Ankara, Afghan officials said. The move against Afghan Turk CAG Educational NGO , the body that runs the schools, appears to be part of Turkey's campaign against followers of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in July.

