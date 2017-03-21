Afghanistan housing project underlines China's growing role

Afghan authorities expect work on the first phase of a multimillion dollar housing project financed by China to begin within months, as Beijing continues to raise its development profile in the region. The project, originally announced in 2015 during a visit to Kabul by Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao, is expected to see construction of 10,000 housing units for Afghan civil servants after the project was cleared by both governments last week.

