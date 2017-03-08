Afghanistan Hospital Attackers Dresse...

Afghanistan Hospital Attackers Dressed Like Doctors Kill 30

18 hrs ago Read more: News Max

At least 30 peoplle were killed and dozens wounded when gunmen wearing white coats stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, an attack claimed by the Islamic State. The attack on the 400-bed military facility, located near two civilian hospitals in Kabul's heavily-guarded diplomatic quarter, set off clashes with security forces that lasted several hours, reported The Associated Press.

Chicago, IL

