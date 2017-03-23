Afghan troops withdraw from key area ...

Afghan troops withdraw from key area in fight with Taliban

18 hrs ago

Afghan forces in the strategic town of Sangin in Helmand province have withdrawn from its center, effectively ceding territory to the Taliban and delivering a blow to the Afghan government and its coalition partners. The NATO-led Resolute Support mission said Wednesday the forces had moved two kilometers south of the administrative center in a planned strategic maneuver, while a provincial spokesman said the withdrawal was to prevent civilian casualties.

Chicago, IL

