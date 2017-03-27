Afghan security ministers survive impeachment vote

The Afghan defence and interior ministers and the head of the country's intelligence service survived a vote of confidence called on Monday over the failure to tackle mounting insecurity and the Taliban insurgency. Defence Minister Abdullah Habibi, Interior Minister Taj Mohammad Jahid and Masson Stanekzai, head of the National Directorate for Security were all summoned before parliament over a string of security failures in recent months.

