Afghan police killed in insider attac...

Afghan police killed in insider attack as country braces for intense fighting season

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Eight police officers were killed in an insider attack in southern Afghanistan on Friday, the latest in a string of nationwide violence targeting Afghan security forces, officials said. The killings came just hours after Tadamichi Yamamoto, U.N. secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, said he was "gravely concerned" by reports pointing to an intense fighting season this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Fri Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mar 8 WHAT 36,786
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,069 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC