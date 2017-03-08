Afghan police killed in insider attack as country braces for intense fighting season
Eight police officers were killed in an insider attack in southern Afghanistan on Friday, the latest in a string of nationwide violence targeting Afghan security forces, officials said. The killings came just hours after Tadamichi Yamamoto, U.N. secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, said he was "gravely concerned" by reports pointing to an intense fighting season this year.
