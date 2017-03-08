Afghan Officials: Dozens Of Taliban M...

Afghan Officials: Dozens Of Taliban Militants Killed In Latest Military Operation

At least 31 Taliban militants, including a local commander, have been killed and nine others injured in a military operation carried by security forces in southern Afghanistan, government officials said. The operation took place in the province of Helmand during the past 24 hours, the provincial government's media office said in a statement on March 12. The statement said that the ground troops backed by the Afghan air forces cleared several areas near the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.

Chicago, IL

