Afghan official: District police chief killed by bomb

KABUL, Afghanistan - An Afghan official says that a district police chief was killed when his vehicle was detonated by a bomb in northern Faryab province. Karim Yuresh, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said Sunday that a sticky bomb had been attached to the car of Nasim Qateh, chief of the Almar district.

