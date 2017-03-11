Afghan official: 8 police killed in i...

Afghan official: 8 police killed in insider attack

KABUL, Afghanistan - At least eight members of the security forces were killed by two of their colleagues in southern Zabul province late Friday night, An Afghan official said. Gul Islam Seyal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday that both attackers fled the area after killing their colleagues in Shinkia district.

