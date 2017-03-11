Afghan official: 8 police killed in insider attack
KABUL, Afghanistan - At least eight members of the security forces were killed by two of their colleagues in southern Zabul province late Friday night, An Afghan official said. Gul Islam Seyal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday that both attackers fled the area after killing their colleagues in Shinkia district.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|15 hr
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Thu
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 8
|WHAT
|36,786
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
