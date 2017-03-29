Afghan generals face charges in crackdown on military corruption
Afghan army special forces recruits eat lunch after exercises in Rishkhur district outside Kabul, Feb. 25, 2017. Facing international criticism for military corruption and domestic anger over a deadly insurgent attack on a military hospital here, Afghan defense officials this week announced that 1,394 army personnel, including several generals, have been fired in connection with corruption charges in the past year.
