Afghan General Arrested On Corruption...

Afghan General Arrested On Corruption Charges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Afghan security officials patrol in an area during an operation against Taliban militants in Nad Ali district of Helmand province, March 11, 2017 Major General Mohammad Moeen Faqir was arrested by the Attorney Generals' Anti-Corruption Justice Center, defense ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said in a statement on March 27. He did not provide further details. The government deployed Faqir to crack down on corruption in the restive province of Helmand, in southern Afghanistan, in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police... Mar 24 SirPrize 3
News How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand... Mar 10 Fundie Fatwass De... 1
News Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07) Mar 9 BB Board 1,151
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mar 8 WHAT 36,786
News An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green... Mar 4 Concerned Citizen 1
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb '17 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 5
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb '17 Pepper 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC