Afghan General Arrested On Corruption Charges
Afghan security officials patrol in an area during an operation against Taliban militants in Nad Ali district of Helmand province, March 11, 2017 Major General Mohammad Moeen Faqir was arrested by the Attorney Generals' Anti-Corruption Justice Center, defense ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said in a statement on March 27. He did not provide further details. The government deployed Faqir to crack down on corruption in the restive province of Helmand, in southern Afghanistan, in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Double-amputee Marine vet joins New York police...
|Mar 24
|SirPrize
|3
|How the Marine Corpsa widening nude photo scand...
|Mar 10
|Fundie Fatwass De...
|1
|Anger over 'blasphemous' balls (Aug '07)
|Mar 9
|BB Board
|1,151
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 8
|WHAT
|36,786
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Mar 4
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|5
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb '17
|Pepper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC