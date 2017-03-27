Afghan General Arrested On Corruption Charges

Afghan security officials patrol in an area during an operation against Taliban militants in Nad Ali district of Helmand province, March 11, 2017 Major General Mohammad Moeen Faqir was arrested by the Attorney Generals' Anti-Corruption Justice Center, defense ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri said in a statement on March 27. He did not provide further details. The government deployed Faqir to crack down on corruption in the restive province of Helmand, in southern Afghanistan, in 2016.

