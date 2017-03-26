Afghan family released after detention in Los Angeles
A family from Afghanistan detained on their arrival in Los Angeles last week despite holding special visas granted for the father's service to the U.S. government in that country has been released, their attorneys said Monday. Lawyers for the family of five, who have not been publicly identified, said that it was still not clear to them why the father, mother and their three sons were taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, interrogated and held for some 40 hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Sat
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,785
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC