Afghan family released after detention in Los Angeles

A family from Afghanistan detained on their arrival in Los Angeles last week despite holding special visas granted for the father's service to the U.S. government in that country has been released, their attorneys said Monday. Lawyers for the family of five, who have not been publicly identified, said that it was still not clear to them why the father, mother and their three sons were taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, interrogated and held for some 40 hours.

