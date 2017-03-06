26/11 attack carried out by Pak-based terror group: Pakistan ex-NSA
Manohar Parrikar Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Defence Minister of India Ministry of Defence M Parrikar Terrorism international security developing coordinated global response Mohammad Hanif Atmar Afghanistan NSA Mohammad Hanif Atmar Afghani In a shocking revelations, Pakistan's former National Security Advisor General Mahmud Ali Durrani on Monday said the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was a handiwork of a terror group based in Pakistan, reported ANI. Contrary to what some media outlets have said, Durrani did not accept the involvement of Pakistan's army and the Inter-Services Intelligence in planning and execution of the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An Oscar error, Rio rocks and Kuwait goes green...
|Sat
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Mar 3
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|36,785
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Feb 15
|RUSSIAN TERRORISTS
|6
|Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga...
|Feb 14
|Pepper
|2
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan '17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC