26/11 attack carried out by Pak-based terror group: Pakistan ex-NSA

Manohar Parrikar Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Defence Minister of India Ministry of Defence M Parrikar Terrorism international security developing coordinated global response Mohammad Hanif Atmar Afghanistan NSA Mohammad Hanif Atmar Afghani In a shocking revelations, Pakistan's former National Security Advisor General Mahmud Ali Durrani on Monday said the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was a handiwork of a terror group based in Pakistan, reported ANI. Contrary to what some media outlets have said, Durrani did not accept the involvement of Pakistan's army and the Inter-Services Intelligence in planning and execution of the attack.

Chicago, IL

