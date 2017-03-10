10 stinging criticisms of our militar...

10 stinging criticisms of our military mission to Afghanistan - and a rejection of those claims

For three years, the NZ Defence Force resisted releasing a report that was highly critical of the operation of its Provincial Reconstruction Team in Afghanistan. When the report was eventually released, it came with a statement from 39-year army veteran Major General Tim Gall that it had been shelved because it was "insufficiently accurate" to be fit for purpose.

Chicago, IL

