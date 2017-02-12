Why Trump Must Define the Mission in ...

Why Trump Must Define the Mission in Afghanistan

8 hrs ago

In the next week, the defense secretary, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the secretary of state, the director of national intelligence, and the acting national-security advisor will hand President Donald Trump a new military plan to defeat the Islamic State. For the sake of America's military and political mission in Afghanistan, President Trump should direct the Defense Department, State Department, and intelligence community to conduct a similar assessment against the Taliban movement.

Chicago, IL

