Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in Afghanistan?
An American soldier scanned the retina of a man in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan in Dec. 2011. Russia cites the danger of ISIS in Nangarhar as its reason for backing the Taliban, the U.S. says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. general says thousands additional troops n...
|Feb 9
|damon6
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Into The Night
|35,897
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan '17
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan '17
|Kar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC