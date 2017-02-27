War hero brother of late Cathriona Wh...

War hero brother of late Cathriona White fined for attack over photos taken at sister's funeral

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

A decorated war hero and the brother of Hollywood actor Jim Carrey's late girlfriend was bound to the peace for assaulting two brothers following a dispute arising from his sister's funeral. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/war-hero-brother-of-late-cathriona-white-fined-for-attack-over-photos-taken-at-sisters-funeral-35490223.html A decorated war hero and the brother of Hollywood actor Jim Carrey's late girlfriend was bound to the peace for assaulting two brothers following a dispute arising from his sister's funeral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 7 hr LIbEralS 36,664
News Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A... Feb 15 RUSSIAN TERRORISTS 6
News Gay Afghan refugee arrested in D.C. protest aga... Feb 14 Pepper 2
News U.S. general says thousands additional troops n... Feb 9 damon6 1
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan '17 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan '17 themoonvilletunnel 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC